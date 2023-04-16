Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Nieharelski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 properties total found
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 7,655
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 18,823
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 31,522
1 room apartment
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,205
For sale a strong house near the river! Address: p. Gorodishche, st. Embankment. 武 回 house…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,425
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,717
Two-storey house in the picturesque ST Forest Polyana! Address: ST Forest Polina ⁇ 知 Abou…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,916
A brick country house with an attic floor of 60.8 m2 and a garage 48 km from Minsk on the M1…
2 room apartment
Nieharelaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,752
For sale one bedroom apartment! Address: ah. Unsurely, st. Lenin, d. 103. ➜ A spacious apart…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 8,916
House for sale in an incredibly picturesque place in Dzerzhinsky district. Address: ST…
House
Harbuzy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 40,528
Sale of the house in the village of Garbuz of the Dzerzhinsky district. The house is l…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a strong house in the village of Kolodniki! Address: d. Kolodniki, st. Dachnaya ➜ ➜…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 13,419
Residential building for sale in Derzhinsky district! Address: ST Forest Polyana" ⁇ …
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 22,515
For sale is a cottage with a plot in a wonderful place! Address: ST Ranitsa ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 25,217
Well maintained house for sale in d. Refrigerators. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district,…
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,522
House
Rudnia, Belarus
51 m²
€ 33,323
A solid house for sale in the village. Rudny. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 38 km from…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 160,310
A house completely ready for living in a cottage building of the village of Klochka near the…
House
Nieharelaje, Belarus
40 m²
€ 20,084
3 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 35,124
Cozy apartment for sale in the village of Energetikov. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, s…
2 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 27,919
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 11,618
Rural house for sale in „ Forest Polina ” Dzierżyński, direction Brest 45 km from MKAD. Beau…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
132 m²
€ 13,509
Brick house in level 2 with a land plot of 15 acres! The plot is flat, rectangular, fe…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 76,552
Inside the pine forest in ST` Velcro` sells a house of 88.62 m square from glued timber with…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,022
A strong, comfortable, warm house with all the communications and a well-groomed area! ST Or…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 8,916
2 room apartment
Enierhietykau, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 35,304
One bedroom apartment with good repairs from & nbsp; in 2020. On the floors of linoleum, han…
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 17,967
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 26,928
Apartment
Harbuzy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 31,071
Half house for sale with independent entrance in the town of Garbuzy, Dzerzhinsky district. …
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 25,217
Rural house with Banya, Pavlovshchina district, s / t & quot; Orbita-82 & quot; (Dzerzhinsky…
