Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Stankauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 properties total found
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 28,732
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 26,931
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment 25 minutes drive from Dzerzhinsk! Address: d. Stankovo, st. Voj…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 23,148
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 22,337
Well maintained house for sale in d. Refrigerators. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district,…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 94,573
Just 40 km from Minsk, in a quiet, picturesque place is located ST USSA, rather a cottage-ty…
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,065
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 41,432
The best offer in the location! A cozy cottage is for sale 20 minutes from Minsk! Let us tal…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 72,056
Duplex cottage in a picturesque and quiet place! House 2018 built in a frame structure, insu…
Cottage
Stankava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 162,126
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 95,384
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 18,915
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 40,531
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 17,834
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
147 m²
€ 72,506
For sale a beautiful, log house, extensive in saiding, 147sqm, with an attic floor on a plot…
House
Stankava, Belarus
67 m²
€ 38,730
Brick house for sale in a picturesque place & ndash; Stankovo village, st. Negorelskaya ( Dz…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 9,818
A wonderful section with a capital structure for sale at ST & laquo; Coast & raquo ;, Dzerzh…
Apartment
Stankava, Belarus
71 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 14,321
Sale of two rooms in the 3rd apartment in the village. Stankovo. Room size: 19 & nbsp; & nbs…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 9,818
A country house in a quiet, picturesque place! 44 km from MKAD towards Brest, 6 km fr…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 11,709
¡The price is reduced! A two-story cabin is located in a picturesque place, next to the fore…
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 16,213
House with bathhouse in the village. Ryabtsevshchina with the possibility of year-round livi…
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 31,524
House
Stankava, Belarus
111 m²
€ 30,534
Unfinished house for sale in the village. Stankovo, st. Friendly (Dzerzhinsky district, Stan…
House
Stankava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 24,319
Sell the house, the village of Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest, for example, 27.7 km f…
