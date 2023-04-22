Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Fanipol

Residential properties for sale in Fanipol, Belarus

25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 43,257
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 52,719
For sale one bedroom apartment with excellent repairs ! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Green, d. 2…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 53,621
For sale spacious, bright 3-room apartment in the center of. Fanipol, on the street Komsomol…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 58,577
Stop – 100 meters, to Art. metro « Malinovka » - 15 minutes on the minibus. Near the house –…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 50,466
     For sale one bedroom apartment with good repairs and furniture in t…
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
246 m²
€ 99,040
House from block GZ 400mm, insulated and plastered; The roof with wooden floors ( the tree i…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 51,368
We sell a three-room apartment in the heart of Fanipol! Kolas St., 1  House built in 19…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 42,266
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,914
The house is located in a convenient place to stay. The apartment is in good condition ready…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,338
Spacious, cozy one-bedroom apartment in Fanipole. City center. All within walking distance. …
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
155 m²
€ 211,778
Well-thought-out and ready-to-living house for sale in the satellite city of Minsk - Fanipol…
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 38,751
Very cozy spacious apartment. Qualitative repairs completed. Built-in kitchen, entrance meta…
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 46,772
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
57 m²
€ 47,763
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
339 m²
€ 117,064
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,794
House in Fanipol, Belarus
House
Fanipol, Belarus
87 m²
€ 67,589
1 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 33,254
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
172 m²
€ 87,415
For sale modern holiday home & laquo; HÄR & Raquo; in Fanipole. The house is 15 km from MKAD…
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
291 m²
€ 103,636
Spacious house for sale in. Fanipol. Within walking distance is the Euroopt shop and forest.…
3 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 42,356
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,949
2 room apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 44,158
There are good bonuses for a real buyer!In the area, the entire infrastructure is within wal…
Apartment in Fanipol, Belarus
Apartment
Fanipol, Belarus
56 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 21,178
Two cozy rooms in the apartment with fresh renovation1/5 & nbsp; storey panel house, room ar…
Cottage in Fanipol, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
700 m²
€ 130,672
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir