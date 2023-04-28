Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 61,641
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,036
For sale a house in the garden partnership "Nasha Dacha", next to the village of Lake! Addre…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 13,144
Three-level summer house in a picturesque ST Flight! Address: ST "Flight" ➜ Fully prepared f…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,597
House for sale 25 km from Minsk in the Brest direction. House for your decoration.  Plo…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
186 m²
€ 126,184
Duplex cottage by the forest in the village. Vladimirov! Address: d. Vladimirov, st. Central…
House in Danilavichy, Belarus
House
Danilavichy, Belarus
158 m²
Price on request
For sale a good house near the lake in the village. Contempt. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky…
Cottage in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
195 m²
€ 45,234
A solid large house for sale in the village. Dry-dols near Minsk.  Clean finish require…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 31,637
Do you dream of a country house in a quiet and picturesque place, of nature, of birdsong? Th…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 23,116
Tired of a noisy metropolis? Tired of breathing exhaust gas and looking at gray houses? ST `…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 18,039
For sale country house in the village of Ryabinka, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction, 19…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
244 m²
€ 67,987
For sale is a privately owned plot with a residential building. Plot 21 acres + another area…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 67,080
For sale a house in a picturesque place ready for living near the Danilovichskoye reservoir …
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 34,447
A solid residential building for sale in the village. Victory. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky dis…
3 room apartment in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,662
Three-room apartment for sale in the village of Boroviki Dzerzhinsky district 25 km from MKA…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 38,073
For sale good new & nbsp; house in d. Old man, Dzerzhinsky & nbsp; district, Minsk region, S…
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
311 m²
€ 67,987
House for sale in d. Gorenovka Dzerzhinsky district, 22 km from MKAD Slutskoye direction, 27…

