  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Kompleks mieszkalny Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$205,000
;
17
ID: 32594
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 7.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa ekonomiczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 million.

 

Designed for both savvy investors and future homeowners, Mi Casa offers a unique 30/70 payment plan that makes purchasing more affordable. Located in a promising area with high rental yield potential, this project represents an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth.

 

Don't miss your chance—register in advance to secure the best apartments and prices. Sales launch coming soon! Mi Casa combines stylish living comfort with attractive investment prospects.

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

