  Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€481,414
;
6
O kompleksie

Rezydencja dysponuje tarasem, basenem, sauną i centrum fitness, kinem, salą konferencyjną, placem zabaw dla dzieci, ochroną, zielenią, parkingiem.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • "System „inteligentnego domu”
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Centrum miasta - 2 km
  • Centrum handlowe - 2 km
  • Stacja metra - 500 metrów
  • Lotnisko - 35 km
  • Autostrada E-5 - 5 km
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Marmara Region, Turcja

Zespół mieszkaniowy Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turcja
od
€129,818
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir
Avanos, Turcja
od
€390,000
Avanos, Turcja
od
€390,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€1,62M
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€1,62M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Avanos, Turcja
od
€415,171
Avanos, Turcja
od
€415,171
Zespół mieszkaniowy Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od
€141,500
Alanya, Turcja
od
€141,500
Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€481,414
Zespół mieszkaniowy New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€510,539
Agencja: TRANIO
Oferujemy apartamenty z dużymi tarasami i widokiem na Bosfor. Rezydencja oferuje kryte baseny, łaźnię turecką i saunę, centrum fitness i studio pilates, ścieżki spacerowe i joggingowe, ogrody. Zakończenie - wrzesień 2023 r. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Most Bosfor - 10 minut Lotnisko - 32 minuty
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v 300 m ot plyazha v rayone Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turcja
od
€149,000
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Kargicak są wystawiane na sprzedaż. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 57,5 do 191 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 300 metrów. Jeśli potrzebujesz nowych mieszkań wśród lasów iglastych, jesteś w Kargyjak: jednej z najbardziej zielonych i najbardziej malowniczych części Alanyi, 13 km od jej centrum. Kargicak rozciąga się 4 km wzdłuż morza i 4 km w kierunku gór. W Kargicak, głównie nowych nieruchomościach, obszar jest młody i elitarny. Wiele kompleksów mieszkalnych na pierwszej linii brzegowej z bezpośrednim widokiem na morze. Jednocześnie należy oczywiście pamiętać, że nowe budynki w Kargicak – doskonałe inwestycje. Infrastruktura obszarowa: Migros, supermarkety A101, inne sklepy, stacje benzynowe, apteka, bankomaty, przystanki transportu publicznego, szkoły, park z miejscami do grillowania przy promenadzie, kemping i restauracja Perle, tureckie fast food z dostawą. W piątki mija bazar rolniczy i 1 km od bazaru — we wtorki w sąsiednim Mahmutlar. Wzdłuż promenady znajduje się transport, usługi taksówkowe i wypożyczalnia samochodów.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turcja
od
€126,000
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
