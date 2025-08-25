Kompleks mieszkalny PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

Outdoor and indoor swimming pool

Expansive green space

Fitness center

Basketball and volleyball courts

Tennis court

5 children's playgrounds

Two 5-star Hilton hotels

Turkish bath

Steam sauna

Jacuzzi

Indoor parking

CCTV cameras

24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.