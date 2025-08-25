  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

Bakirkoy, Turcja
od
$365,000
13
ID: 28097
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 24.09.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Turcja
  • Region / Państwo
    Marmara Region
  • Miasteczko
    Bakırköy

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Expansive green space
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • 5 children's playgrounds
  • Two 5-star Hilton hotels
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor parking
  • CCTV cameras
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

