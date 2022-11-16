  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecja
  3. Pireus
  Kompleks mieszkalny Portside Residence in Pireaus

Kompleks mieszkalny Portside Residence in Pireaus

Pireus, Grecja
Cena na żądanie
;
9
ID: 32686
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 22.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Grecja
  • Region / Państwo
    Attyka
  • Okolica
    Region Attyka
  • Miasto
    Pireus
  • Metro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Piraeus (~ 200 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

  • 100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

  • 100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

  • Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Pireus, Grecja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Portside Residence in Pireaus
Pireus, Grecja
Cena na żądanie
