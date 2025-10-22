  1. Realting.com
Limar Homes

Grecja, Municipality of Athens
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
2024
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
English
Strona internetowa
www.limarhomes.com
O deweloperze

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Godziny pracy
Otwórz teraz
Obecnie w firmie: 17:21
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
Dzień wolny
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
Manos Vas
Manos Vas
