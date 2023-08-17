The cost of living can vary dramatically from country to country. British scientists have assessed countries by the cost of living in them and ranked the most affordable countries . The factors they evaluated were: electricity and gas prices, real estate costs, and average salaries. The sample covered 29 countries for which they were able to get comprehensive data.

So, the most affordable country was the United States of America, which scored 8.71 out of 10 points. The authors of the study note that, of course, from state to state the cost of living will differ, but, in general, this country is characterized by a high gross national income of 63,837 euros and a low ratio of real estate price to income of 4.5. This suggests that, on average, this country is more affordable to live in than any other on this list.

Here are the top 10 affordable countries with the key indicators by which they were evaluated: