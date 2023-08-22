Digital nomads in leadership positions now focus on entirely new criteria when choosing where to stay. Beach areas are fading into the background, giving way to places with a high quality of life and excellent infrastructure. Here are the top 10 most attractive destinations for this audience, according to the latest Executive Nomads Index .

Dubai, UAE: Dubai has settled in at number one thanks to its impressive digital economy and high standard of living. Málaga, Spain: Málaga's sudden surge in popularity is due to the launch of Spain's digital nomad visa . Its amazing climate and affordable rental costs have made the city an attractive destination for executives. Miami, USA: The only US city on the list, Miami, thanks to its proximity to the Caribbean Sea and prime location, has become a key hub for nomads looking to maximize their comfort level. Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi provides a high standard of living and diverse cultural opportunities. The rapidly developing digital infrastructure also makes it attractive to nomads. Lisbon, Portugal: Lisbon attracts visitors with its romantic atmosphere, high level of security, and affordable cost of living. Barbados: The island of Barbados combines a rich heritage with luxurious beaches. Easy access to technological infrastructure makes it a desirable destination for nomads. Barcelona, Spain: The historic capital of Catalonia, Barcelona offers a rich cultural life and a modern lifestyle, making it an attractive destination for executives. Palma, Spain: Sunny Palma, located on the island of Majorca, attracts visitors with its unique look and warm climate, making it a great place to live and work. Algarve, Portugal: The Algarve's beautiful beaches and laid-back lifestyle attract those seeking a high quality of life and natural beauty. St. Lucia: This Caribbean island combines natural wealth with modern amenities. Crystal clear waters and quality services attract nomadic recruiters.

These countries in the ranking are followed by: the Cayman Islands, Dubrovnik, Malta, Antigua and Barbuda, Côte d'Azur, Mauritius, Athens, Cyprus, the Bahamas, and Tuscany.

This index demonstrated that for today's nomadic executives, quality of life, digital infrastructure, and access to first-class housing are key criteria. With these factors in mind, they choose locations where they can enjoy a balance between work and leisure.

