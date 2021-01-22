In Saudi Arabia, there will be a city whose residents will have to give up their own car. They will only be able to get around on foot or by public transport. And it is not going to be a small town, but a whole metropolis, designed for a population of about one million people!

The Line is an ideal place for those who want to live in the quietest and the most environmentally friendly city. The car-free city will be located in the futuristic NEOM business centre on the coast of the Red Sea. The project is to start in the first quarter of 2021.

The Line will be a new model of a clean and well-maintained city with minimal carbon emissions. The best-advanced technologies will be used during its construction. The city of the future will completely switch to clean and renewable energy. NEOM is one of the most energy-efficient places in the world, so more than 70% of wind and solar energy can be used by the region. Also, the place is favourable for the production of green hydrogen.

The construction of The Line is planned to be carried out at the expense of the state investment fund of the kingdom and investments of local and international investors.