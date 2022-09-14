Not everyone can afford buying a house in Belgium, due to the fact that the price for a square metre remains quite high (an average price all around the country is 2170), as well mortgage rates. That is why more and more buyers pay attention to apartments and small houses. And luckily we succeeded in finding something like this in the Realting.com database.

A very cosy house right on the rooftop is put on sale in Brugge, one of the most picturesque cities of Belgium. All the central part of this small town is listed by UNESCO. The town is located only 17 km away from the seacoast in the picturesque plains. Here is where the three marine channels meet, and they are so deep that sea vessels can sail here.

But let’s get back to the advertisement. Looking through the photos we get an impression that this small cottage was simply erected on the roof of the block-of-flats. It seems that the future owner will have all the privileges of a separate accommodation and all the benefits of living in the block-of-flats.

The total area of the house is 114 square metres. And taking into consideration that energy costs are going up rapidly, a compact house looks more and more attractive. Moreover, the utility costs are much higher in winter.

The house was built in 2004, and consists of three bedrooms, a laundry room and a private open terrace with a total area of 20 square metres. The interior is full of details. There is a huge easy chair in the living room, and a narrow window that perfectly matches it. Also here, at the panoramic window, you’ll find an armchair. The kitchen is decorated with a lot of greenery, which makes an impression that you are in the greenhouse. The paintings are hanging on the walls, and an easel stands in the kitchen with another just finished masterpiece.

Unfortunately, the photos in the ad are not enough to have a close look at very special detail of this unusual house. But, if you are interested in buying this or any other house in Belgium, it’s worth visiting the «Real estate in Belgium» section on Realting.com to choose something for your taste.