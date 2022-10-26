Not more than 25 square metres for everything. Small flats in the capital of Czech Republic

With the more or less same budget you can purchase a spacious two-room apartment somewhere not far from Prague or a small flat nearer to the city centre to enjoy its convenient location. Both options are pretty good, but younger people are more likely to choose small studio-flats for the purchase, as a convenient location is much more preferable advantage. In this article you will find offers of this exact type.

Studio flats first began to appear in the US in the early 1920s, and became popular worldwide around the 1970s. Japan was almost an ancestor of the idea, offering its inhabitants small flats without interior partitions as housing. The underlying principle was to provide as many people as possible with a roof over their heads, and this was especially important in the most densely populated cities. Gradually, small studio flats have won the hearts of people all over the world, and these housing options can now be found in every city.

This time we decided to draw your attention to Czech capital city — Prague. How much do small studio-flats cost there? How do they look like and where they are situated?

Not long ago we wrote on the situation on the Czech real estate market. The director of the Czech real estate and development company KV Property s.r.o. Viktorija Kostebelová said that the average price of a flat in Prague today is about €4,900/sqm, and that almost half of Prague’s accommodation is rented out, both long term and short term. In this situation a small studio is a great investment opportunity: you can live in the flat for some time and then sell it profitably or rent it out immediately. So let’s take a look at what kind of flat you can buy in Prague.

1 bedroom apartment Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic $143,157 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 23 m²

A flat with a total area of 23 sq.m. is for sale in the Malesice district. It is located on the 10th floor of a fourteen-storey building. Next to the house is Malešice Park, the largest public park in the city.

The apartment looks fresh and recently renovated. It has all the necessary furniture and appliances. The flat overlooks the southwest side of the city with views of Prague. The toilet is separate and there is a washing machine in the small bathroom.

1 bedroom apartment Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic $129,892 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 20 m²

A small studio flat with a total area of 20 sqm is for sale in the neighbourhood of Gostivář. The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a panel building (there is a lift) and, according to the seller, there is a large park next to the building, which is great for walking.

The flat is freshly renovated and has all the necessary furniture and appliances. The furniture has been chosen carefully to optimise space: the sofa in the centre of the room can be made into a comfortable bed. There is also a small balcony.

1 bedroom apartment Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic $143,710 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 24 m²

There is also another small studio flat for sale not far from Maleszyce Park. Judging by the interior, a girl used to live here — the flat looks cosy and well-maintained. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a brick building.

The interior is simple, with all the necessary appliances and furniture. A clothes hanger has been used to zoning out the space, and a convenient niche has made it possible to separate the sleeping area from the entrance door.

1 bedroom apartment Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic $148,557 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 24 m²

A stylish studio flat with a total area of 24 sqm is for sale in the Radlice neighbourhood. It is located on the third floor of a newly built apartment complex. According to the seller, the neighbourhood is well-developed and the metro is within walking distance.

The flat has recently been renovated. The interior is laconic and suitable for almost anyone. The apartment has all the necessary furniture and appliances, and there is a storage system in the corridor.

1 bedroom apartment Capital City of Prague, Czech Republic $152,341 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 24 m²

In a quiet area of Sporilov, a cosy flat with a total area of 24 sqm is for sale. This dwelling is located on the high ground floor of a residential building, with a playground and shops in the courtyard.

Judging by the photos, it has recently been redecorated. The flat is fully furnished and equipped. A large window fills the apartment with light, and the warm peach coloured walls enhance this.

The kitchen is arranged in a small alcove. A washing machine is placed here. There is also a small refrigerator, a cooker and a microwave.

