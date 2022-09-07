Starting today, September 7, 2022, individual travelers will be able to visit Japan. Previously, group tours had to be booked, which discouraged potential visitors.

So, for the first time since 2020, the Japanese government has allowed entry for individual tourists from all countries and regions. Now it will be possible to travel on an individual package tour, not only as part of organized excursions (as it was until now). An individual package includes a flight and hotel accommodation. However, there are still nuances: it is necessary to book tickets and accommodation through a travel agency.

Among other innovations: now every day 50 thousand people could enter Japan (previously the limit was 20 thousand). Although it is worth noting that so far foreigners have been deterred by strict measures, and they were in no hurry to go to the Land of the Rising Sun: according to the Immigration Service Agency, in July an average of 14,345 people (including locals) arrived in Japan daily. According to the Japan Times, government officials hope that more foreign tourists will now come to the country.

It is also important to remember that quarantine and proof of vaccination for entering Japan have not yet been abolished. However, the good news is that passengers with a vaccination certificate at least do not need to take a PCR test.