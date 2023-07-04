In which countries is it fastest to obtain a passport by naturalization? Today we will look at the options for countries where it takes two to five years, as well as tell you about the approximate cost of living in these countries.

There are different ways to obtain citizenship in another country: you can be born there (which is the fastest way), have relatives there, marry a citizen of the country, or even invest and get a passport in return .

But there is another way, for which it is not necessary to have foreign parents or to invest huge sums of money—it is to obtain citizenship by naturalization. The essence of this method is that you need to legally live a certain amount of time in the target country, complying with all the laws. How long depends on the country. And counting this period begins when you get a residence permit, and in some countries (for example, Canada), even a permanent residence permit.

So today we will find out exactly in what countries you can get a passport by naturalization the fastest. We will consider options from 2 to 5 years.

Live for 2 years and get citizenship

Country The cost of living in the country Argentina Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$150-250, utilities—$50; a pass for a month—$15, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7. Peru Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-400, utilities—$60; a pass for a month—$15, lunch at an inexpensive café—$3.

Live for 3 years and get citizenship

Country The cost of living in the country Armenia Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$650-950, utilities—$110; a pass for a month—$11, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8. Honduras Exceptions: citizens of Central America (1 year of residency is enough), Spaniards and Hispanics (2 years of residency is enough). Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-350, utilities—$110; a pass for a month—$50, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.50. Israel Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$800-1000, utilities—$220; a pass for a month—$60, lunch at an inexpensive café—$18. Canada Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1000-1200, utilities—$140; a pass for a month—$73, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15. Paraguay Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-300, utilities—$55; a pass for a month—$26, lunch at an inexpensive café—$4. Poland Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$500-600, utilities—$210; a pass for a month—$25, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7. Serbia Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$300-400, utilities—$140; a pass for a month—$30, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7. Ecuador Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-350, utilities—$50; a pass for a month—$18, lunch at an inexpensive café—$3.

What is the difference between dual and second citizenship? Explained in detail

Live for 4 years and get citizenship

Country The cost of living in the country Australia Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1200-1500, utilities—$200; a pass for a month—$110, lunch at an inexpensive café—$17. Brazil Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-300, utilities—$70; a pass for a month—$40, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.

Live for 5 years and get citizenship