Citizenship without investment or foreign parents. Which countries are the fastest to obtain citizenship by naturalization?
In which countries is it fastest to obtain a passport by naturalization? Today we will look at the options for countries where it takes two to five years, as well as tell you about the approximate cost of living in these countries.
There are different ways to obtain citizenship in another country: you can (which is the fastest way), have relatives there, marry a citizen of the country, or even .
But there is another way, for which it is not necessary to have foreign parents or to invest huge sums of money—it is to obtain citizenship by naturalization. The essence of this method is that you need to legally live a certain amount of time in the target country, complying with all the laws. How long depends on the country. And counting this period begins when you get a residence permit, and in some countries (for example, Canada), even a permanent residence permit.
So today we will find out exactly in what countries you can get a passport by naturalization the fastest. We will consider options from 2 to 5 years.
Live for 2 years and get citizenship
|Country
|The cost of living in the country
|Argentina
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$150-250, utilities—$50; a pass for a month—$15, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7.
|Peru
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-400, utilities—$60; a pass for a month—$15, lunch at an inexpensive café—$3.
Live for 3 years and get citizenship
|Country
|The cost of living in the country
|Armenia
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$650-950, utilities—$110; a pass for a month—$11, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8.
Honduras
Exceptions: citizens of Central America (1 year of residency is enough), Spaniards and Hispanics (2 years of residency is enough).
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-350, utilities—$110; a pass for a month—$50, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.50.
|Israel
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$800-1000, utilities—$220; a pass for a month—$60, lunch at an inexpensive café—$18.
|Canada
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1000-1200, utilities—$140; a pass for a month—$73, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|Paraguay
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-300, utilities—$55; a pass for a month—$26, lunch at an inexpensive café—$4.
|Poland
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$500-600, utilities—$210; a pass for a month—$25, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7.
|Serbia
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$300-400, utilities—$140; a pass for a month—$30, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7.
|Ecuador
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-350, utilities—$50; a pass for a month—$18, lunch at an inexpensive café—$3.
Live for 4 years and get citizenship
|Country
|The cost of living in the country
|Australia
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1200-1500, utilities—$200; a pass for a month—$110, lunch at an inexpensive café—$17.
|Brazil
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-300, utilities—$70; a pass for a month—$40, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.
Live for 5 years and get citizenship
|Country
|The cost of living in the country
|Belgium
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$700-850, utilities—$190; a pass for a month—$50, lunch at an inexpensive café—$16.
|Latvia
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$300-400, utilities—$290; a pass for a month—$30, lunch at an inexpensive café—$10.
|Luxembourg
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1400-1700, utilities—$250; lunch at an inexpensive café—$20.
|Netherlands
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1000-1300, utilities—$230; a pass for a month—$90, lunch at an inexpensive café—$16.
|Malta
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$750-900, utilities—$100; a pass for a month—$27, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|Portugal
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$600-800, utilities—$120; a pass for a month—$42, lunch at an inexpensive café—$9.50.
|Finland
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$700-850, utilities—$120; a pass for a month—$63, lunch at an inexpensive café—$13.
|France
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$600-750, utilities—$170; a pass for a month—$68, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|Czech Republic
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$600-750, utilities—$280; a pass for a month—$24, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8.
|Sweden
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$650-900, utilities—$85; a pass for a month—$80, lunch at an inexpensive café—$12.
|Albania
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-350, utilities—$80; a pass for a month—$15, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.5.
|United Kingdom
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$800-1000, utilities—$230; a pass for a month—$80, lunch at an inexpensive café—$18.
|Ireland
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1300-1500, utilities—$200; a pass for a month—$110, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|Mexico
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$300-500, utilities—$60; a pass for a month—$20, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8.
|New Zealand
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$900-1100, utilities—$135; a pass for a month—$100, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|Panama
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$450-800, utilities—$90; a pass for a month—$30, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8.
|Russia
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$250-400, utilities—$100; a pass for a month—$28, lunch at an inexpensive café—$8.
|USA
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$1400-1700, utilities—$180; a pass for a month—$70, lunch at an inexpensive café—$18.
|Taiwan
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$300-450, utilities—$80; a pass for a month—$40, lunch at an inexpensive café—$4.
|Turkey
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-350, utilities—$70; a pass for a month—$20, lunch at an inexpensive café—$4.
|Ukraine
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$200-300, utilities—$80; a pass for a month—$9, lunch at an inexpensive café—$5.
|Uruguay
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$450-550, utilities—$130; a pass for a month—$45, lunch at an inexpensive café—$15.
|South Korea
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$350-500, utilities—$150; a pass for a month—$42, lunch at an inexpensive café—$6.
|Japan
|Rent for a “one-bedroom”—$450-700, utilities—$170; a pass for a month—$65, lunch at an inexpensive café—$7.