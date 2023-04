Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you an amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in La Cote, Port De La Mer, Dubai.

La Cote by Meraas offer you low rising apartment units, it promises a marina side lifestyle with fascinating terra cotta roods, whitewashed stone works, pastel exteriors & lush greenery with balcony

Nearby Neighbourhood;

La Mer by Meraas ( 1.4Km )

Sheikh Zayed Road ( 3.8Km )

Dubai International Financial Centre ( 4.1Km )

City Walk ( 4.2Km )

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

2 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,294 Sqft

Walk-in-closet

Laundry area

Balcony / Terrace

24/7 Security

Gym

Swimming pool

Restaurant & Cafe

Barbeque area

Fitness centre

Shopping & Supermarket area

Sports Court

Mosque

Water activity

Marine & Yachts

Beach access

Sea views

Beach Volleyball

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

