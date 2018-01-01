  1. Realting.com
New residence Symphony with a swimming pool, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€197,943
About the complex

The residence features a park, a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, shops and restaurants, a barbecue area, mosques.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Tile flooring
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • Dubai Marina — 27 minutes
New building location
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury Baccarat Residences in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,81M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. The residence features a hotel, a swimming pool with a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, a gym, a spa area, a kids' playroom, conference rooms. Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure DIFC Business Center - 5 minutes Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes Dubai Opera - 5 minutes Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Apartment building Damac
Apartment building Damac
Dubai, UAE
from
€747,380
Area 70–212 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2026
Apartments in Damac Bay. By tradition, Damac again entered into an agreement with Roberto Cavalli, so the design of the — building and apartment is not just luxury, but luxurious. Marble, an unusual facade, pools and roof gardens — such buildings in Dubai immediately attract both tourists and community of wealthy people. 
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€257,378
Apartment with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Fawad Azizi Residence ‒ a new residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City. Each apartment has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes, excellent modern design and spacious balconies that provide the possibility of a good rest in the open air. Fawad Azizi Residence residents have amenities such as: - « smart home »; - connection of apartments and studios to the central air conditioning system; - fitness room; - round-the-clock video surveillance and security; - barbecue area; - security; - pool; - playground; - tennis court; - underground parking; - treadmill; - recreation area; - landscaped garden; - covered parking; - greenhouse. LOCATION: Fawad Azizi Residence has convenient access to up to two important highways. This makes it easy to get by car to important Dubai attractions and to the industrial areas of the city. - Clemenceau Medical Center - 10 minutes on foot; - Latifa Hospital - 5 minutes by car; - Dubai Mall 10 minutes by car; - Jadaf MAG Creek Park - 10 minutes on foot; - Zabeel Park - 10 minutes by car; - Sports academies Al Wasl Swimming Academy and Al Wasl Table Tennis Academy - 5 minutes by car. DOUBLE: Dubai Healthcare City ‒ Dubai, known for its health and medical facilities, as well as easy access to the cultural center and the main attractions of the city. All this makes housing at Dubai Healthcare City an excellent choice for those who want to make a profitable investment. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
