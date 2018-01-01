  1. Realting.com
ZhK The LAKE

Rostokino District, Russia
from
€199,391
;
45
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Complex location: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park near the pond, will interest lovers of silence and solitude, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. The LAKE megacities protect neighboring neighborhoods, lush tree crowns and silver water surface from the sleeping highways of The LAKE. The location at the water allows you to quickly replenish internal energy. The highest level of architecture, interiors and engineering meets the most demanding ideas about what the House should be. All this makes the LCD The LAKE a real place of strength. Transport accessibility: Just 4 minutes from the metro station Sviblovo. 12 minutes from m. Botanical Garden. To TTK 9.2 km and 10.1 km to the Garden Ring Internal infrastructure: The world of style and elegance begins with grand lobby. It’s as if you are getting into another world, so you want to stop in order to examine this magnificent space in detail. High five-meter ceilings rushed up, adding solemnity to the room. Solar rays pour through stained glass windows. At the main entrance there was a mailroom. In this separate room with mailboxes, it is comfortable to pick up and leave correspondence. Friendly concierge help pass and receive the parcel. Here is also a club zone only for residents. It includes coworking and a children's playroom. The second section has functional rooms: a stroller, a room « clean legs », a bathroom. All inputs are located at ground level – this is the principle of a barrier-free environment. The « Smart Building » system operates throughout the house and « communicates » with a resident using a smartphone application. Readers respond not only to the electronic key card, but also to the label in the tenant's smartphone. In order for the home area to delight the eyes at any time of the year, gardeners are responsible for the mirror floors and cleanliness in the premises of – cliners. Safety in objects of this class should be on top. In The LAKE, it is unsuccessfully controlled by many surveillance cameras. In case of emergencies or the prevention of unpleasant incidents, the security officer will call a quick response team. The emergency service also works around the clock and reacts instantly. Feedback is guaranteed to arrive within 10 minutes, so you don’t have to put up with the problem in engineering systems for a long time.

Features

  • Security
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
16
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 40.8 – 64.1
Price per m², EUR 4 479 – 6 461
Apartment price, EUR 206 921 – 414 152
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 56.9 – 79.2
Price per m², EUR 4 521 – 7 407
Apartment price, EUR 306 943 – 452 633
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 83.7 – 104.1
Price per m², EUR 5 011 – 5 425
Apartment price, EUR 419 893 – 529 227
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 121.8
Price per m², EUR 4 959
Apartment price, EUR 604 059
New building location
Rostokino District, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
from
€201,502
Area 134–250 m²
21 property 21
Completion date: 2024
Developer: GK FSK
Complex location: Saburovo Club is a chamber village with only 134 households. The village of Saburovo Club is located in the Krasnogorsk city district, only 10 km from Moscow. The construction of the Pyatnitsky highway high-speed understudy (introduction 2025) will make the road to the city even faster, since it will reduce travel time to Moscow by 2-3 times. The houses are built according to the most modern technologies, and minimalist architecture gracefully fits into a unique natural landscape. Around the club village there is already a rich commercial, entertainment and social infrastructure. Transport accessibility: The cottage village is conveniently located, since there are only 3.3 km to Pyatnitsky highway, 14 km to MKAD, 22 to SVH, TTK 26 km and 29 km to Sadovaya Ring To the stops of land public transport 400-600 m 5-7 min. on foot. To Art. m Pyatnitsky highway 40 min. by bus and by shuttle taxi. Internal infrastructure: By the end of 2023, a school with 1,100 seats and a kindergarten with 253 seats will appear in 7 minute walking distance from the cottage village of Saburovo Klab. In 2024, a school with 825 places and a kindergarten with 310 places will appear in 10-minute walking distance from Saburovo Club. Planned commissioning of the kindergarten April 2024, school July 2024. The territory is divided into 3 zones: - In the entrance area there are: an amphitheater, a wooden stage with a canopy and a retractable screen, luminous benches and swings, a panda park with hammers, a children's playing space with a sandbox, a lawn for games, adult recreation areas, a dog playground and a bike path. In winter, a Christmas tree is installed here. Thanks to its architecture, the entrance group itself turns into a slide the place of attraction of all residents of the village. - In the quiet recreation area you can be alone with yourself and your feelings, studying the voices of birds on the interactive panel and breathing in the aromas of spicy herbs. - Those who want to feel a surge of energy go to the sports zone. There are playgrounds, simulators, as well as a sports ground with a ring and a gate of 9x18 m. - A 570 m long Force Boulevard and 6 m wide stretched through all the zones. Walking and cycling paths are equipped along it. Basically, the nature of the sites is sports, with simulators and on-site complexes for children and adults. But there are places for board games, as well as benches for relaxation.
