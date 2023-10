Krakow, Poland

from €157,000

Completion date: 2023

We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern complex full of world-class amenities. The investment provides comfort of living and a friendly neighborhood. In the central part of the estate, there will be spacious courtyards with unconventionally arranged greenery and small architecture, as well as a modern playground. the investment is distinguished by a futuristic architectural form combined with an original form of art. Within the estate, you will find green relaxation zones with halotherapy, numerous fountains, living vertical gardens and eco-walls. SCHEDULE An apartment with an area of 37.01 m2 located on the 3rd floor with a balcony. STANDARD The offer includes apartments of various sizes and functional layout (apartments from 28 m2 to 150 m2) The investment is characterized by a high standard of finishing common areas Taking care of the safety of residents on the estate, we will find, among others: 24/h monitoring, security, controlled entry zones Additional amenities: the gym pram room bicycle room manual car wash- building B EV charging station numerous services on site: restaurant, cafe, pharmacy, drugstore, etc LOCATION The building is located at Grzegórzecka/Podgórska street, next to the Vistula Boulevards The location in the city center, proximity to the Main Market Square, Old Kazimierz and a great connection to the largest regional airport in Poland make this investment unique. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION building B – COMPLETION DATE Q4 2023/Q1 2024 Garage additionally payable: the price depends on the choice of place and the type of parking spa