In the shade of branching trees on the edge of the park, there is a mansion, which may well become a real palace in its own secluded kingdom. Inconspicuous on the outside, without too much pomposity, the house nevertheless attracts attention. And because it’s on the market, we can look inside and see what’s there.

Mansion 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with garage Lodz, Poland €1,54M 6 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 1

On the edge of the landscape park in the north of the small Polish town of Lodz, there is a farmstead built in 1926. The mansion with a total area of 500 sq.m. is located on a beautiful land plot with its own garden area of 1.6 hectares. This is a truly secluded place, surrounded by dense coniferous forest. Judging by the photos, there is even a small forest lake on the plot.

This estate is for sale for €1.54 million, and according to the seller, the villa «is an offer for a unique family looking for its quiet, green shelter, or for an investor who will use the natural beauty of the site and tastefully decorated interiors to create an atmosphere, such as a boutique hotel or spa».

The architecture of the house, like its interior, is in the classical style. On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with a unique semi-circular dome roof and natural light coming from the garden. In the center of the living room there is a grand piano Grotrian-Steinweg, which is more than 200 years old. The room itself is conditionally zoned, including a competent arrangement of furniture on different levels. There is also a dining room with a fireplace and a seating area. A separate, stylish kitchen with a breakfast table in an elegant glass bay window.

Also on the ground floor there is an office, guest room, bathroom and pantry.From the living room you can go to the terrace overlooking the beautiful garden. The layout of the house now seems unusual, but at the time the house was built, this arrangement of rooms and zoning space was the norm. For example, the house seems to consist of two separate, independent residential units. In the main wing, in addition to the living room, there is a bathroom and a TV room, which leads to a separate bedroom with a dressing room. In the second wing there is a bathroom with a spacious bedroom. In this case, both residential parts have access to the terrace.

From the second wing the original spiral staircase leads to a useful attic divided into two rooms. The first can be used as a game room, the second as a laundry.

The announcement indicated that only the best quality materials were used in the decoration of the rooms: teak parquet floors from Perugia and stone marble floors, brought especially from France; the kitchen had an exclusive LaCanche plate and crystal chandeliers made of Czech crystal. The main bathroom is decorated with marble and the other with ceramics by Laura Biagiotti. The interiors are decorated with panels made by local craftsmen, and the French brand Grange furniture is handmade of the highest quality wood in a manufactory near Lyon.

On the plot there is a separate building with two garages. At the request of the future owner, this building can be adapted as a guest house, gardener’s room, utility room or art workshop. According to the seller, this place is definitely creative.

The villa is located in a beautiful buffer zone of the Landscape Park Łódź hills, without adjacent buildings. The location guarantees maximum proximity, privacy, peace and quiet. At the same time, there is an excellent connection to the motorway A2 — only about 7 km to a large traffic interchange.