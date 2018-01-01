  1. Realting.com
New plots on Saimaa with own beach - 5000m2

About the complex

Best available 4 plots directly on Saimaa beach each 5000m2 with the construction to 200m2 each

We are construction company in Finland from 2007

More information on our website: https://invest-finland.fi/#about
 

Features

  • Individual heating
  • Parking
Class
Business class
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
2
New building location
Athens, Greece

New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub) And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetached town houses From 99 to 140 m2 of living space All houses with the comfortable private yard, car pods and garages Individual approach to each Client Houses arranged in standard ready version or made for clients specific requests Individual interior projects individual designs according to clients vision Expected sales finish of the project – December 2023 to June 2024 (house by house)  Last opportunity to buy a new house in Porvoo (no more land available) More about the project and about our construction company: https://invest-finland.fi/
