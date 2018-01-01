New plots on Saimaa with own beach - 5000m2

New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub)
And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place
Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetached town houses
From 99 to 140 m2 of living space
All houses with the comfortable private yard, car pods and garages
Individual approach to each Client
Houses arranged in standard ready version or made for clients specific requests
Individual interior projects individual designs according to clients vision
Expected sales finish of the project – December 2023 to June 2024 (house by house)
Last opportunity to buy a new house in Porvoo (no more land available)
More about the project and about our construction company: https://invest-finland.fi/