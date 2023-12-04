House on the shore of the forest. In Finland, a cottage in the forest is sold for €189,000

On the eve of the New Year holidays, more and more often you want to find yourself in a cozy house surrounded by trees and, sitting in an armchair, light the fireplace. It sounds like a fairy tale, but all this can become a reality in a beautiful wooden house in Finland. And in general, especially in winter, it seems like a great idea to buy a house in Finland.

Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture Nurmes, Finland €189,000 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2 000 m² Number of floors 2

On the eve of a winter fairy tale, the Heidi house (that’s what the seller calls his house) opens its doors to those who are waiting for real Finnish beauty and comfort. The modern Finnish log building is located in close proximity to the Holiday Club Bomba, which is quite convenient in terms of infrastructure.

The wooden house is painted red, which is why it looks especially festive in winter photos. The spirit of Finnish winter breathes here, and the natural shades around and the cozy interior inside create an atmosphere filled with warmth and tranquility.

But you can live in this house not only in winter. In spring or summer, the nature here is no less picturesque. The cottage is located on the shore of the fifth largest lake in Finland – Lake Pielinen. According to the seller, the house can perfectly accommodate 4 to 6 people, but this place can also become a haven for a secluded getaway.

A kitchen equipped with the latest technology, where you will find everything you need: from an oven and dishwasher to an automatic coffee maker that fills the house with a unique aroma. Evenings can be spent in the comfort of the living room with a modern TV or on the terrace and balcony, enjoying the sun all day. The house, of course, has a fireplace stove.

Framed by Finnish forests, Heidi's house invites you to enjoy active holidays from hiking to golf. Events are organized nearby in summer and winter, providing a variety of entertainment for guests. If you want privacy, then after a busy day you can relax in the sauna, enjoying the warmth and smell of the forest.

House Heidi is a beautiful home in Finland where you can create memories that will last a lifetime.