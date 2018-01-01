New directly on Saimaa beach

We build new villas and select a plot directly on Saimaa Lake to swim and have a pier for the own boat.
Plots are from 1100-2500m3
Here we can build any house within limit up to 250m2-300m2
We have in our portfolio a project of villa of 164m2, living space 151m2 with 3 bed rooms, which suits there perfectly
But it could be any project.
We are the construction company, we build villas/houses in Finland for more then 20 years.
For example last year we built a house in Syyspohja, that is the link to this house:
https://invest-finland.fi/portfolio/completed/
The duration of the construction is about 8-12 months, depending what time of year we receive the approval from the city (in winter construction process slows)