Finland's new four-party coalition government has announced that it will cut immigration and tighten citizenship rules. The authorities intend to halve the number of refugees and create separate welfare systems for immigrants and permanent residents.

At the end of last week, a new four-party coalition government began its duties in Finland, which has been called the most “right-wing” government in history. The fact is that it now includes the far-right Finnish Party, headed by conservative leader Antti Petteri Orpo.

The new government has already promised to implement a radical austerity program as well as introduce uncompromising measures concerning the climate crisis and immigration. “Finland needs change,” declared Prime Minister-designate Orpo.

The center-right leader has agreed to suppress immigration to support his projected 6 billion euros in social benefits and other savings.

The True Finns party, which previously served in government from 2015 to 2017, will gain control of seven of the 19 agencies, including the ministries of finance, foreign trade and development, social affairs, justice, and interior.

The chairman of this party, Riikka Purra, said the new coalition agreed to reduce refugee admission quotas, increase labor immigration requirements, and tighten the citizenship process for foreigners. “I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our negotiating partners on an immigration package that, without a doubt, represents a paradigm shift in immigration policy,” Purra told reporters.

