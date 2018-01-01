Individual villa compact luxury for reasonable

New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors who want to bу close to vibrant Helsinki and to international flight connections (Helsinki hub)
And parallel want to be in a most natural, clean and picturesque place
Consist of 10 houses – individual villas and semidetached town houses
From 99 to 140 m2 of space
All houses with the comfortable private yard, car pods and garages
Houses arranged in standard ready version or made for clients specific requests
Individual interior projects individual designs according to clients vision
Expected sales finish of the project – from December 2023 to June 2024 - house by house
Last opportunity to buy a new house in Porvoo (no more land available)
Individual approach to each Client
More information on our website: invest-finland.fi
We build new villas and select a plot directly on Saimaa Lake to swim and have a pier for the own boat.
Plots are from 1100-2500m3
Here we can build any house within limit up to 250m2-300m2
We have in our portfolio a project of villa of 164m2, living space 151m2 with 3 bed rooms, which suits there perfectly
But it could be any project.
We are the construction company, we build villas/houses in Finland for more then 20 years.
For example last year we built a house in Syyspohja, that is the link to this house:
https://invest-finland.fi/portfolio/completed/
The duration of the construction is about 8-12 months, depending what time of year we receive the approval from the city (in winter construction process slows)
Individual villa with a unique design, made in the Scandinavian style:
- Close to the lively Helsinki and international air traffic ( just 50km )
- And parallel on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, surrounded by forests and lakes
To the beach ( Gulf of Finland ) - 500 m
Helsinki Airport - 50 km.
The area of the house with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a sauna - 184m2
More about our projects - on our website invest-finland.fi