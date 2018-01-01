Individual villa compact luxury for reasonable

  1. Realting.com
Porvoo, Finland
About the complex

New investment, constuction soon to start. Opportunately price. 

One only, amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer preferences

We are construction company Invest-Finland.fi in Finland from 2007. 

Features

  • Parking
Class
Business class
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
2
New building location
Porvoo, Finland

