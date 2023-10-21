«We accept your suggestions». In Finland, a stylish mansion on the coast of the Baltic Sea is for sale

Near Helsinki, there is a stylish mansion for sale, which the seller calls a real architectural work, and even more, a masterpiece. Perhaps, with the description of this house, the realtor is a little overdone with epithets, but the mansion definitely deserves attention. Details are in the article.

Mansion Helsinki sub-region, Finland Price on request

On the shore of the Baltic Sea Bay, surrounded by the most beautiful coniferous forests on the island of Karhusaari, there is a house, which the seller calls a representative residence. The mansion is for sale, and thanks to the photos in the ad, we can give a virtual tour of the house.

The house is on a private land plot with a total area of 28 acres, the borders of which are defined only by the forest and the sea coast. There is a beach and a pier with a depth of 2.5 meters. From the neighbors, the plot is fenced by a dense wall of household buildings, so that there is still some degree of privacy. At the same time, according to the seller, the site is located only 15 minutes from the center of Helsinki and the airport, so with the availability of the necessary infrastructure will not be a problem.

The announcement indicates that this house is a design project of famous Finnish architects, which, in addition to stylish interiors Hi-Tec, included a swimming pool, hydromassage, a classic coastal sauna and a Turkish bath, plus office space. The house has a total of 3 fireplaces, there are closed and open terraces, guest house and large parking.

With such a detailed description of the plot and the surrounding area, it is especially strange to see that the declaration does not specify the total area of the house and the number of living rooms and bathrooms. However, there is information that «masterpiece created only from eco-friendly Scandinavian materials - stone, glass, wood, metal».

The mansion was built in 2008 and equipped with the «smart house» system — the technical management is fully computerized, (security system, climate control, etc.), implementing the energy saving principle. The house is so «smart» that «unless it reads the thoughts of the owner», — says the realtor.

Heating of the mansion is provided on the principle of temperature difference between four artesian wells with a depth of 160 meters. Sewage is urban. Electricity is city supply (underground cable, 3 phases of 15 kW), there is an emergency diesel generator for 60 kW with a capacity for fuel of 1500 liters, and an emergency boiler for water heating. Water is from the city water supply.

The price of the house is not indicated in the announcement. However, the realtor is ready to listen to proposals from potential buyers:

— This work of modern architectural art is a must-see. We will gladly show and accept your offer! — says the realtor in the ad.