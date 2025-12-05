Residential complex The House Montenegro

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The House is an architectural residential complex located on a hill above the Bay of Kotor – one of the most picturesque places of the Adriatic. The location of the project is chosen to provide panoramic views of the sea and mountains, combining privacy with proximity to the historical center of Kotor.
The complex consists of five separate buildings with unique architecture, united by a common concept of modern minimalism and natural harmony. The project is focused on creating not just housing, but a space for living, where architecture, light and surrounding nature work as a whole.
The buildings are designed taking into account increased seismic resistance and are made on the basis of a monolithic reinforced concrete frame with brick filling. The facades are lined with natural travertine stone with a thickness of 300 mm, and the multi-layer system of heat and waterproofing provides a high level of energy efficiency, noise insulation and comfort of living.
The complex provides only 37 apartments of various layouts - from compact apartments to spacious penthouses. All residences are distinguished by thoughtful spaces, high-quality finishes and modern engineering solutions, including fiber optic Internet and satellite television.