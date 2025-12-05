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  4. Residential complex The House Montenegro

Residential complex The House Montenegro

Skaljari, Montenegro
from
$159,917
;
10
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ID: 38111
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 6
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Skaljari
  • Address
    R 1

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2020

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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The House is an architectural residential complex located on a hill above the Bay of Kotor – one of the most picturesque places of the Adriatic. The location of the project is chosen to provide panoramic views of the sea and mountains, combining privacy with proximity to the historical center of Kotor. The complex consists of five separate buildings with unique architecture, united by a common concept of modern minimalism and natural harmony. The project is focused on creating not just housing, but a space for living, where architecture, light and surrounding nature work as a whole. The buildings are designed taking into account increased seismic resistance and are made on the basis of a monolithic reinforced concrete frame with brick filling. The facades are lined with natural travertine stone with a thickness of 300 mm, and the multi-layer system of heat and waterproofing provides a high level of energy efficiency, noise insulation and comfort of living. The complex provides only 37 apartments of various layouts - from compact apartments to spacious penthouses. All residences are distinguished by thoughtful spaces, high-quality finishes and modern engineering solutions, including fiber optic Internet and satellite television.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.0 – 64.0
Price per m², USD 3,419 – 4,846
Apartment price, USD 159,917 – 277,286
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 136.0 – 173.0
Price per m², USD 3,590 – 6,626
Apartment price, USD 488,198 – 1,15M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 192.0
Price per m², USD 6,227
Apartment price, USD 1,20M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 198.0 – 253.0
Price per m², USD 3,755 – 3,877
Apartment price, USD 743,552 – 980,834
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 33.0
Price per m², USD 5,077
Apartment price, USD 167,551

Location on the map

Skaljari, Montenegro
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Residential complex The House Montenegro
Skaljari, Montenegro
from
$159,917
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