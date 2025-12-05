Residential complex ЖК Dubovica

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New residential complex boutique format in the area of Dubovica, Budva - a quiet green slope a few minutes from the city center, away from the tourist bustle, but with a quick exit to the entire infrastructure of the coast.
The house is a compact 5-storey building: the basement and the first level are set aside for commercial premises in two levels, and above there are four residential floors with studio apartments. On each floor there are only two mirror-plan apartments, which ensures privacy and the absence of dense "antill" buildings characteristic of large coastal complexes. All apartments have balconies, an elevator and a staircase organized in the center of the building.
The location on a hill gives the upper floor apartments open views of the city and the mountain range, and the dense greenery around creates a feeling of privacy despite the fact that the entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance:
Megamarket supermarket (Mainsky Put) - about 490 m (6-7 minutes walk)
Apoteka Lijek Budva 2 – about 520 m
Budva bus station - about 480-500 m
Primary school "Stefan Mitrov Ljubiša" - about 770 m
• HDL hypermarket - about 870 m
Green Market (Zelena Pijaca) - about 1.1 km
• Old town of Budva and city beaches - about 1.9 km (on foot 20-25 minutes, by car 5 minutes)
This location makes the complex interesting both for those who are looking for access to the sea and the city center without the noise of the resort embankment, and for those who plan to rent an apartment to tourists - thanks to the walking distance of the transport hub and shops.
The planned completion date of construction works is 31.12.2026.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Interior details
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Security
Exterior details
Exterior features:
Elevator
Additionally
Management company
Remote transaction
Location on the map
Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
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Finance
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