Residential complex New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay

New collection of residences at The Peaks Luštica Bay!

The new collection of residences at The Peaks is located within Luštica Bay, one of the most prestigious resort destinations on the Adriatic coast. Positioned at the entrance to Montenegro’s first and only golf community, the development offers a unique combination of nature, premium infrastructure, and a world-class lifestyle.

The residences are surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, water features, and green open spaces, with panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, Boka Bay, and the championship golf course.

The complex comprises just 48 residences across three low-rise residential buildings.

Available residences include:

· 1-bedroom apartments;

· 2-bedroom apartments;

· 3-bedroom apartments;

· A limited collection of penthouses.

The project is designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and a high standard of service, all set within the exceptional natural surroundings of Montenegro.

Complex highlights:

· Located within Montenegro’s first golf community;

· Panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea, Boka Bay, and the golf course;

· The largest swimming pool in Luštica Bay, covering 400 sqm;

· Dedicated 90 sqm retreat pool;

· Traditional gathering area inspired by Montenegrin heritage;

· Landscaped gardens and walking paths;

· Underground parking for every residence;

· Bespoke furniture solutions available.

Golf & Infrastructure

The Peaks forms part of the new Luštica Bay golf destination and is located next to the driving range, practice facilities, and The ClubHouse.

At the heart of the project is the Gary Player Signature Championship Golf Course, an 18-hole golf course designed to international standards.

One of the most distinctive features of the development is that every golf hole enjoys sea views — a rare advantage even by global golf resort standards.

Purchase Terms

Buyers benefit from an interest-free payment plan, with the possibility of extending payments for up to two years after project completion.

Expected completion date: September 2029.

The Peaks residences represent a unique opportunity to acquire property in one of Montenegro’s most promising and prestigious developments, combining a coastal lifestyle, championship golf, and premium resort infrastructure.