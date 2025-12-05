Residential complex Dumidran 149-5

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The Dumidran 149-5 residential complex is a modern, boutique project in Tivat, located in the Mrcevac area, not far from the city center, Porto Montenegro, and Tivat International Airport.
The project includes only 5 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and a peaceful atmosphere for living. The complex combines modern architecture, functional layouts, and high-quality construction solutions designed for year-round living.
Complex infrastructure:
ElevatorParking space for each apartmentBicycle storage roomStorage room for strollers and sports equipmentVideo surveillance systemSmart intercom with remote accessLandscaped groundsLocation:
Beach — about 600 mTivat Airport — about 1 kmTivat center — about 2 kmPorto Montenegro — about 2 kmSupermarkets — about 650 mInvestment potential:
High demand for rental properties in TivatPromising area near Porto MontenegroLimited number of apartments in the projectSuitable for personal residence and generating rental income
Location on the map
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return