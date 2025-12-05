  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Mrcevac
  4. Residential complex Dumidran 149-5

Residential complex Dumidran 149-5

Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$183,311
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38128
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 29
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Village
    Mrcevac
  • Address
    Dumidran I

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Dumidran 149-5 residential complex is a modern, boutique project in Tivat, located in the Mrcevac area, not far from the city center, Porto Montenegro, and Tivat International Airport. The project includes only 5 apartments, ensuring privacy, comfort, and a peaceful atmosphere for living. The complex combines modern architecture, functional layouts, and high-quality construction solutions designed for year-round living. Complex infrastructure: ElevatorParking space for each apartmentBicycle storage roomStorage room for strollers and sports equipmentVideo surveillance systemSmart intercom with remote accessLandscaped groundsLocation: Beach — about 600 mTivat Airport — about 1 kmTivat center — about 2 kmPorto Montenegro — about 2 kmSupermarkets — about 650 mInvestment potential: High demand for rental properties in TivatPromising area near Porto MontenegroLimited number of apartments in the projectSuitable for personal residence and generating rental income

Location on the map

Mrcevac, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
All news
You are viewing
Residential complex Dumidran 149-5
Mrcevac, Montenegro
from
$183,311
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
28.05.2026
Montenegro Residence Permit in 2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
06.05.2026
Montenegro Citizenship Requirements
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Show all publications