Bechichi

Becici, Montenegro
from
€153,236
;
10
About the complex

The complex will be located on the hillside of the Budwan Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place, with a unique urban landscape. 

The remoteness from urban noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation creates an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in the summer, but also has a restorative effect on the whole body.

Architects designed the building so that almost every apartment has views of the sea, mountains and the city. And you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure.

The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Beči embankment, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walking and relaxing, the promenade is 7km long, 3 large beaches within walking distance.

To the old town of Budva on the promenade 20 minutes on foot. Tivat Airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica Airport is 1 hour.

For residents of the complex, the SingleUp system will be installed on parking spaces, which allows you to place several cars in one parking space.

The rooftop pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can take sunbathing and enjoy excellent sea views, covered underground parking for 69 seats with individual pantries and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a roshtil.

The deadline for the delivery of the complex is 2023.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2023
Finished
5
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.8 – 68.0
Price per m², EUR 2,820 – 3,686
Apartment price, EUR 153,236 – 225,225
New building location
Becici, Montenegro

