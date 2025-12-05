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Residential complex Rhizon Trinity

Risan, Montenegro
from
$219,776
;
12
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ID: 38122
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 20
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Risan

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Rhizon Trinity is a new residential complex in the town of Risan, located in one of the most picturesque parts of the Bay of Kotor. The project combines modern architecture, a private atmosphere, and natural surroundings, creating a comfortable space for living and relaxation. The complex is situated in a quiet green area near the sea and offers open views of the bay and mountains.  About the complex: Rhizon Trinity consists of three residential buildings located on a plot of about 2240 m². The complex includes only 32 apartments, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences, ensuring privacy and a boutique living format. The architectural concept of the project combines modern lines and traditional materials of the Bay of Kotor region — natural stone and wood. The facades are made using stone cladding and wooden decorative elements, thanks to which the complex harmoniously blends into the natural surroundings of Risan.  Infrastructure and amenities: Residents of the complex have access to premium-level infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool,SPA & Wellness area,sauna,modern reception area,children's playground,landscaped grounds,parking,smart home system in the apartments.Each apartment is equipped with a Smart Home system with the ability to remotely control housing parameters, providing a high level of comfort, energy efficiency, and security. Location: The complex is located in the town of Risan — one of the oldest towns in the Bay of Kotor, known for its history, Roman mosaics, and unique nature.  sea and promenade — within walking distanceRoman mosaics — about 1 kmPerast — about 5 kmKotor — about 20 kmPorto Montenegro — about 27 kmTivat airport — about 27 km Investment potential: The Bay of Kotor remains one of the most sought-after regions in Montenegro for real estate investment due to limited supply, natural uniqueness, and stable rental demand. Rhizon Trinity combines a modern housing format, recreational infrastructure, and a favorable location near the sea, making the complex attractive both for personal residence and for generating stable rental income.

Location on the map

Risan, Montenegro
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Residential complex Rhizon Trinity
Risan, Montenegro
from
$219,776
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