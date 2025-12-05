Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići

Apartments in a new building in Rafailovići.

Apartments in a new residential building with sea views and convenient access roads, located in Rafailovići, just 500 meters from the beach. The building combines modern design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.

Key Features:

• Contemporary design and high construction quality.

• Stunning sea views.

• Underground parking.

• Apartments ranging from studios to 2-bedroom units.

This offer is the perfect combination of comfort, coziness, and security, created for those who value quality of life and want to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro every day.