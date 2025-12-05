  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići

Residential complex Apartment in a new building in Rafailovići

Rafailovici, Montenegro
from
$108,440
;
9
ID: 33365
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2727
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Rafailovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Apartments in a new building in Rafailovići.

 

Apartments in a new residential building with sea views and convenient access roads, located in Rafailovići, just 500 meters from the beach. The building combines modern design, advanced construction technologies, and maximum comfort for living and relaxation.

 

Key Features:
Contemporary design and high construction quality.
Stunning sea views.
Underground parking.
Apartments ranging from studios to 2-bedroom units.

 

This offer is the perfect combination of comfort, coziness, and security, created for those who value quality of life and want to enjoy the beauty of Montenegro every day.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², USD 3,775
Apartment price, USD 196,294
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 76.0
Price per m², USD 3,565
Apartment price, USD 270,971

Location on the map

Rafailovici, Montenegro
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Realting.com
Go
