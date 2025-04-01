  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja

Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$644,836
;
5
ID: 30570
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 138m² na 1. spratu depandansa profesorske zgrade u Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona 92, sa pogledom na spomenik Sv. Petra Cetinjskog. Stan je prozračan, trostrano orijentisan (sjever–zapad–jug), sa velikim staklenim površinama, terasama na jugu i zapadu, te odličnim rasporedom: prostran dnevni boravak od 70m², dvije sobe po 16m², dodatna prostorija od 30m², kuhinja, dva kupatila i tri terase. Sve prostorije su klimatizovane, stan ima centralno grijanje, blind vrata i ulaz pod video nadzorom. Pogodan je za stanovanje ili poslovni prostor. Uz stan dolazi jedno garažno i jedno parking mjesto pod rampom. Cijena iznosi 550.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

