Residential quarter Trosoban stan, 138m2, Preko Morace, Prodaja

Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 138m² na 1. spratu depandansa profesorske zgrade u Bulevaru Džordža Vašingtona 92, sa pogledom na spomenik Sv. Petra Cetinjskog. Stan je prozračan, trostrano orijentisan (sjever–zapad–jug), sa velikim staklenim površinama, terasama na jugu i zapadu, te odličnim rasporedom: prostran dnevni boravak od 70m², dvije sobe po 16m², dodatna prostorija od 30m², kuhinja, dva kupatila i tri terase. Sve prostorije su klimatizovane, stan ima centralno grijanje, blind vrata i ulaz pod video nadzorom. Pogodan je za stanovanje ili poslovni prostor. Uz stan dolazi jedno garažno i jedno parking mjesto pod rampom. Cijena iznosi 550.000 €.
Podgorica, Montenegro
