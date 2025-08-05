Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Marsascala
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Marsascala, Malta

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in a prime location in Kappara , this distinguished fully-detached bungalow offers …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go