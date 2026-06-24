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Villas for sale in Birżebbuġa, Malta

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Villa In Birzebbugia measuring 5 tumoli of land
Price on request
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