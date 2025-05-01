Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

11 properties total found
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
For the sale, Ervdus House for a comfortable family life surrounded by forest on a boundary …
$238,134
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale spacious and stylish house 190.19 sq.m with 47 sq.m garage, private dwelling quarte…
$381,379
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale brick garden house Eišiškės Gardens 16 Street General information - Address: Eišiš…
$119,611
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS HOUSE FOR SALE WITH SAUNA AND SWIMMING POOL IN THE CITY OF VILNIUS, NEAR THE GELUĖ …
$403,446
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
In Pilaitė, just 15 minutes. To the center of the city, Dressed on the street, a quality equ…
$566,613
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS HOUSE FOR SALE IN BALSIAI, NEAR THE GREEN LAKES The house is comfortably laid out,…
$401,937
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
IN THE WALLING ABOUT THE WAILN HOME YOU CAN NOT ONLY BE BUT AND LOVE LIFE? WANT TO LIVE IN T…
$518,771
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 1
Surrounded by Nemenčinė forests, a garden is sold with a regular square 9 ares plot. All its…
$70,679
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale spacious classic style, with extremely well -groomed well -being, quiet and conveni…
$390,366
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
THE HOUSEHOLD WELL TO THE MAXIMUM SPACE OF THE HOUSEHOLD, AND THE HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD! _ _ _…
$374,674
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
THE HOUSEHOLD WELL TO THE MAXIMUM SPACE OF THE HOUSEHOLD, AND THE HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD! _ _ _…
$454,783
Properties features in Vilnius, Lithuania

