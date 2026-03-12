Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Vilnius, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
A new sublocalized NAMAS with a terrace (James Šimkevičius street) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION •…
$2,325
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
$2,319
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
$2,319
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,565
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
$209
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,507
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go