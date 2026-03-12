Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vilnius, Lithuania

68 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
New, cosy and spacious 51,10 sq.m. loft gallery for rent!
$1,035
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
A DESIGN ASSISTANCE OF A DESIGN IN THE HIGH CLASSES OF SUBSTANCES HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED IN ON…
$756
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/7
LEAVE LIGHT AND COMPLETE INSTALLATED 2 CAPSULES HAVE BEEN SECOND, PROJECT "STEPS"! BUILDING…
$930
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/9
Apartment 34.29 sq.m., Preigliaus g. 8, Pilaitė
$523
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious two-room apartment for rent in the new town! strategically convenient location
$802
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
2 CAPBASIS BUT FOR rent in Mountains / In races near the forest ADDITIONAL INFORMATION • Th…
$812
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Rented neat 2 rooms BUTTER IN NEW WITH underground park ADDITIONAL INFORMATION • Apartment …
$929
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
NEW INSTALLATION OF THE 2 CARCABLES HAS A STUDY TYPE IN NEW K.ČIBIRO G., GALES! NO INTERMEDI…
$697
per month
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/6
$967
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5/5
REMOVED PROCEDURE AND YOUTH INSTALLATED 1 KAMBARIO BUT - J. LEBEDIUM GATV! This bright and …
$577
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/3
HANDLING 1 CABB. BETTER OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN NEW BASE / JERUZALE (BALTIC G. 117) ADDITION…
$580
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
$581
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/6
RENTAL neat and bright BUTAS with panoramic images BALANCES / JERUZALIAI (K.Borutos g. 24) …
$639
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
NEW INSTALLATION OF THE 2 CARCABLES HAS A STUDY TYPE IN NEW K.ČIBIRO G., GALES! NO INTERMEDI…
$639
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/4
$639
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 9/9
LOANS TO LIVE MIESTS! Be his first resident! NO AGENT TAX if you rent for at least a year! I…
$639
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
Paupys
$1,163
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Paupys
$1,163
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/12
LOWER FUNCTIONALLY DISCLOSED BY 2 HOUSEHOLDS ON TRANSFER G.39 PILLED INSTALLATIONS AND VISA-…
$651
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/6
RENTAL neat and bright BUTAS with panoramic images BALANCES / JERUZALIAI (K.Borutos g. 24) …
$639
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/5
EXCLUSIVELY OF 1 CASTLE IN NEW, ALGIRDO G.! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ strategically c…
$459
per month
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/5
RENTAL extremely spacious and comfortable apartment with fireplace for family SANTARICOS (M.…
$1,104
per month
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/4
$522
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
$720
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious and stylish 2-room apartment for rent in Paupys, in Aukštaičių street.
$1,269
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 8/11
$835
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/5
$1,043
per month
1 room apartment in Vil
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4/4
$522
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms. 61,33 sq.m apartment for rent in VILON CITY project (9 km to PC "BIG) with private …
$985
per month
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
$2,317
per month
