Houses with garage for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
5 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern, high-quality house in an exclusive location - in the gated community "…
$404,946
House in Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale unfinished construction 130 sq.m. Double -dwelling house in Riešė. In addition, win…
$140,271
House in Riese, Lithuania
House
Riese, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
THE SPACE HOUSEHOLD! NAMO PRINCIPLES - neat and cozy house - fixed, fenced, 6,15a. plot wi…
$395,118
House in Kalikstiskes, Lithuania
House
Kalikstiskes, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$278,149
House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Two -storey 184 sq.m dwelling house with a 12 -acre plot Oak, Bezdonys eldership, Vilnius di…
$253,850
House in Mykoliskes, Lithuania
House
Mykoliskes, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious 1st floor house in Mykoliškės village for sale. There is a possibility to install…
$218,051
House in Gudeliai, Lithuania
House
Gudeliai, Lithuania
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE IN GUDELIUS, JUST 15 MINUTES FROM VILNIUS. The house is newly built, comforta…
$476,654
