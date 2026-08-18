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Сommercial property in Varenos rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 303 m² in Gudziai, Lithuania
Commercial property 303 m²
Gudziai, Lithuania
Area 303 m²
Floor 1
In Varėna district, Gudžiai village, 303 sq. m. production - storage premises with an apartm…
$150,709
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Commercial property 464 m² in Varena, Lithuania
Commercial property 464 m²
Varena, Lithuania
Area 464 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for sale in Varėna, Rūstų g. 55. A strategically good place, next t…
$46,125
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Established business 940 m² in Merkine, Lithuania
Established business 940 m²
Merkine, Lithuania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
ПРОДАЕТСЯ ДОМ НА БЕРЕГУ НЕМУНЫ ДЛЯ СЕЛЬСКОГО ТУРИЗМА! ДОМ НАХОДИТСЯ В НАЦИОНАЛЬНОМ ПАРКЕ …
$1,20M
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