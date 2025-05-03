Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Utena County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Utena County, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Antakalniai, Lithuania
House
Antakalniai, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
A newly renovated, bright and functionally planned one -story house with all the benefits ne…
$337,085
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Moletai, Lithuania
House
Moletai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
MOLETĖS R. ALANTOS SEN!! Homestead is currently used for short-term rent, but it can also be…
$281,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Utena County, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go