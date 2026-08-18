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Сommercial property in Ukmerge, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 764 m² in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 764 m²
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 1 764 m²
Floor 1
Building for sale - Dining room - Restaurant in Ukmerge Equipped with 1764, 09 sq.m 2 a buil…
$968,736
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Commercial property 125 m² in Ukmerge, Lithuania
Commercial property 125 m²
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
CATERING BUILDING FOR SALE IN VILNIUS STR. UKMERGĖ, STRATEGICALLY ATTRACTIVE, IN A VISIBLE L…
$368,799
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