Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Traku rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sventininkai, Lithuania
House
Sventininkai, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
$184,489
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Lentvaris, Lithuania
House
Lentvaris, Lithuania
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE SURPRISE PLACE - IN THE HISTORICAL CITY OF TRACKS, LAKE AND NATURE APSUPT, THE LUKA L…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go