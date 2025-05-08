Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Telsiai County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Telsiai County, Lithuania

Mazeikiai
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold RETURN HOUSEHOLD IN VINEGAR, CABIN G.1 number of rooms water- communal waste water disp…
$39,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didvyciai, Lithuania
House
Didvyciai, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF UNIQUE LIQUID (9.76 A.) WITH THE NATURE (214 KWAD.) ON THE SHORT, WITH A SIGNIFICANT…
$112,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Telsiai, Lithuania
House
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
"GET MIESELE" DONELIETIS G. PARYDAMAS SPACE NAM. DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLD, ORDER SPACE AND ROAD?…
$102,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Telsiai County, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go