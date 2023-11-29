Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Jasiunai
3
15 properties total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€107,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Dieveniskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Dieveniskes, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential house for sale in Divine and 18 a plot. Name can also live in winter. Divine – t…
€15,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Eisiskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Eisiskes, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
48.34 KV.M LIVING HOUSE WITH 5.56 ARS SKLYPU, FULL G. 39, COLLECTORS. NO HOME IS AN EXECUTIO…
€55,500
House with Furnace heating in Didziosios Zubiskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Didziosios Zubiskes, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
65.94 KV.M SODO HOUSE WITH 30 AREA LAND SECTION - IN THE SODA GATV, IN THE SURVEILLANCE OF T…
€7,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jasiunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jasiunai, Lithuania
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Dailides, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Dailides, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
71.02 KV.M LIVING HOUSE WITH 2 Farm BUILDINGS BEI 42 ARO SKLYPU, GREEN G. 24, PURVENU R. NON…
€27,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Jasiunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Jasiunai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE WITH 30 A HOME MANAGEMENT FOR ZAVIUMAN K. COUNTRIES R. BIG TWO GUARGE, SHOP, …
€155,000
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in uta, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
uta, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€69,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Salcininkeliai, Lithuania
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
SELDING THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, QUALITY BUILDED BY BE PATOGUS FOR LIFE WITH THE EBRD – 627.2…
€349,000
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Zagarine, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Zagarine, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
A 2-room apartment is sold in a particularly beautifully expanded town in White Voke, which …
€39,900
House with gas heating in uta, Lithuania
House with gas heating
uta, Lithuania
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
A LIVING HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS, 219.50 KV.M WITH A 29.4 ARS SECTION I SELECT THE GUARGE IN THE …
€119,500
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Tabariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Tabariskes, Lithuania
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED FOR TWO HIGHS, QUALITY BUILDING AND PATOGS FOR LIFE HOUSE-SODY WITH THE EBRD – 627.28…
€349,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
The cozy town of White Voke is home to a spacious 3-room apartment for life-seeking in a qui…
€46,000
House with paved road in Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Didieji Bausiai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
WANT TO SUST THE HOME OF YOUR HIGH, FROM THE IDEAUTY IT TO ITS IMPLEMENTATION? OFFER HOW ONL…
€124,976
2 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…
€23,000
