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Houses for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Salcininkai
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4 properties total found
House in Salcininkai, Lithuania
House
Salcininkai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
FRENCH, NEW G. 27, DESIGNATED PERSPECTALS 154.04 KV.M LIVESTOCK NAM WITH FARM BUILDINGS 16,1…
$191,285
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House in Salcininkai, Lithuania
House
Salcininkai, Lithuania
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF A HOUSE FOR SALE IN JOVARAŘ STR. SALČININKAI! EXCELLENT LOCATION AND COMMUNICATION T…
$77,064
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House in Salcininkai, Lithuania
House
Salcininkai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
The 98 KV.M LIVING HOUSEHOLD WITH THE 8,21 ARM COUNTRY MIESTO CENTRE, P. BIOSTOVSKI G. 4, IN…
$111,749
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TekceTekce
House in Zagarine, Lithuania
House
Zagarine, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOURCE IN THE SOURCE AREA OF FREEDOM, CAPACITY -------------------------------------…
$64,886
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