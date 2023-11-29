Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€107,000
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Zagarine, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Zagarine, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
A 2-room apartment is sold in a particularly beautifully expanded town in White Voke, which …
€39,900
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in uta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
uta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
The cozy town of White Voke is home to a spacious 3-room apartment for life-seeking in a qui…
€46,000
2 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jasiunai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with With furniture, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jasiunai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
¡SELL THE WHOLE PART IN THE PROPOSAL, NOT IN THE MERK'S UP ! . Two rooms for sale, in a thre…
€23,000
