Apartments for sale in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Salcininku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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2 room apartment in Kalesninkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kalesninkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Sold the 2 CABLES, IN ROAD PLACE, IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES, IN THE NOW! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ …
$68,381
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