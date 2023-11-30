Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Radviliskio miesto seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Radviliskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Radviliskis
4
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
SELLED INCLUDED 2 K. BUTAS. RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • The apartment is tidy, …
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLING 1 K. BUTAS. IN RADVILITY, YOUTH G. ADVANTAGE: • Furnished for sale; • The apartment…
€23,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Radviliskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
WITH THE WHITE SELLED 3 K. BUTAS. RADVILIC IN THE RADVILITY A. POVYLIAUS G. ADVANTAGE: • …
€49,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Radviliskis, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Radviliskis, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/12
PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS 53 KV. M. BUTAS IN MAIRON G., RADVILIC. ⋙ ADVANTAGE ➜ Apartment in the ci…
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Radviliskio miesto seniunija

apartments

Properties features in Radviliskio miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir